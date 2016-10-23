West Fargo man injured after falling off friend's truck

Officers found Timothy Huser, 26, of West Fargo, with a serious but non-life threatening head injury.

Witnesses told police that Huser was standing on the driver's side running board of a pickup driven by his friend, Mathew Martineau. Martineau reportedly drove less than half a city block and Huser fell off the truck onto the road.

Authorities report that alcohol was a factor for Huser. Martineau was tested for DUI, and alcohol was not a factor, police said.

Huser was transported to a hospital by ambulance for a the head injury.

A charge of reckless endangerment will be sent to the State's Attorney's office for Martineau.

An infraction of riding on the exterior of a vehicle will be sent to the West Fargo City Attorney for Huser.