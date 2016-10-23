Future of Detroit Lakes bowling alley up in the air

"The property owners have been good enough to let us keep bowling alive in DL," says Guy Hopper, manager of Voyageur Lanes. The new owners have continued to lease out the alley to Darin Sundstrom and Mike Emerson, Sunset Lanes managers in Moorhead, because they want bowling to continue in the area. But the new owners are getting close to doing something with their property.

The lease has been issued on a spring-to-spring basis, so Voyageur Lanes has a few more months until they know for sure if they get another year at West Lake Drive, otherwise it's crunch time to relocating to a new space.

"It'll speed up the process for us to get relocated," says Hopper. "But Sundstrom and Emerson are pretty determined to find somewhere else for the alley to move," he continues.

"Hopefully we can get a spot and be permanent somewhere," says Deb Krogsgaard, Detroit Lakes women's bowling association manager, who doesn't want the sport of bowling to end in DL.

"Business is here, we just need to be able to continue it somewhere else," says Hopper. "Hopefully there is still going to be a future of bowling here in town."

Although league bowling is slowly declining, Hopper sees an increase in the business during regular bowling nights such as moonlight, rockin bowl, and cosmic bowling on Friday nights.

"It's going tremendous," he says, "but we are always looking for new bowlers."

"It would be good to keep bowling going, 'cause it does affect a lot of people here," says Hopper. He pointed to the league teams, the high school bowling team that uses their facility, and their DLHS JV and Varsity traveling bowling team.

Sundstrom and Emerson still plan to open a new bowling alley somewhere in Detroit Lakes, but Hopper declined to provide specifics,saying the project is "in process."

"We have couple of places in mind," Sundstrom said in an earlier story.

Hopper and Kuhlemeyer would continue to manage the new bowling alley. "We would like to make sure it's a thriving business once they do move," says Krogsgaard, hoping to get more members to join in a league.

"We are not going anywhere, hopefully," Hopper laughs.

"They (Sundstrom and Emerson) are young and energetic and they would really like to keep it (bowling) going," adds Hopper.

For more information go to bowlingdl.com or search Voyageur Lanes on Facebook, or contact Guy Hopper at the alley at (218)-844-2695.