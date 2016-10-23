Wentz Wagon carries family to Philadelphia

"We just figured it would be fun to go to Philadelphia after they drafted him. It was long before we ever knew he was going to play," said Joan O'Brien of Lakeville, Minn., a first cousin of Wentz. "We're lucky we get to see him."

Wentz became the Eagles' starting quarterback after Philadelphia traded Sam Bradford to Minnesota in early September. The rest is well-known. The former North Dakota State star from Bismarck, N.D., has been one of the NFL's top rookies through the early portion of the season.

That made the trip to Philly even more fun for O'Brien and 14 other distant relatives of Wentz (on his mother Cathy's side) who traveled from Minnesota and North Dakota to be at the Eagles-Vikings game Sunday, Oct. 23—even if Wentz's performance wasn't the greatest.

Wentz threw two interceptions in the first quarter as the Eagles offense struggled against Minnesota's league-leading defense.

That didn't dampen enthusiasm for the group, which gathered before the game at the Xfinity Live bar/restaurant complex across the street from the stadium. All 15 were wearing black T-shirts that said "I'm on the Wentz Wagon" on the front. On the back was a list of hashtags like #Wentzylvania, #FlyEaglesFly and #FootballandFaith. They also had homemade Wentz posters emblazoned with some of the same sayings.

"We're all Carson's relatives, but we're all Vikings fans, too," said Margo McKay of Owatonna, Minn. "It's family first, but I'm wearing Vikings socks."

Split loyalties was a common theme for the group. Most wanted the Vikings to win, but Wentz to have a good game.

"I would like for Carson to get a lot of yards and not get sacked, but for the Vikings to win," said Katie O'Brien of Bloomington, Minn.

"It's a half and half situation for us," Joan O'Brien said. "No matter what happens today, we're undefeated. It's a win-win. Either our cousin wins, or the Vikings win."

Another O'Brien, Travis of Fargo, had a little different take. He went to NDSU and is a big Bison fan. He's related to Wentz. But he's also a Vikings fan. So how do you split those loyalties?

"The Vikings are unbeaten. So how about if they finish 15-1 with this being the only loss?" he said, adding a dagger to his long-suffering purple brethren. "And then they lose to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game."

For a Vikings fan to say that means there is definitive proof of blood being thicker water. Rooting for Minnesota to lose out on another chance to make the Super Bowl, even if it means a relative gets to the big game? That's harsh.