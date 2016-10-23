On consecutive possessions in the first quarter, our guy Carson Wentz threw an interception for the Eagles; Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford threw an interception; Wentz fumbled and Minnesota recovered; Bradford fumbled and the Eagles recovered; and Wentz threw another interception.

And the NFL is wondering why its TV ratings are dropping?

It was possibly nothing more than a market correction for the Vikings, who came into the game the league's only undefeated team. They left Philadelphia with a chunk of their Super Bowl swagger floating in the Delaware River.

"We felt like we had momentum coming in," Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson said. "We were 5-0 and probably had a little bit of a big head, but things happen. I'm kind of glad it happened to us, just to get hit in the mouth early in the year for once. Sometimes you need that. Things will get better."

A game that was billed as a matchup between Wentz and Sam Bradford, the quarterback the Eagles traded to the Vikings in early September after Teddy Bridgewater's devastating knee injury, never materialized. Bradford's exit from Philly might have opened the door for Wentz to become one of the NFL's hottest rookies, but the former North Dakota State star has looked very much human the last couple of weeks.

He finished 16 of 28 for a season-low 138 yards, one touchdown and those two interceptions. The Eagles scored just one offensive touchdown, Wentz's five-yard pass in the third quarter to Dorial Becker-Green, and got their biggest jolt from a 95-yard kickoff from Josh Huff in the second quarter. Wentz didn't make any head-turning, explosive plays and most of the questions he fielded after the game were about his mistakes.

"I have to be smarter with the football," he said. "For me, it's short-term memory. You have to move on. You have to make the next throw. You can't dwell on it. If you dwell on it in this league it's just going to come back and bite you in the rear."

If Bradford was expecting some sort of triumphant revenge on the team that deemed him disposable, perhaps that explains his crabby mood after the game. When the Eagles drafted Wentz with the second overall pick with an eye toward the future, Bradford stormed out on his team like a petulant 12-year-old. He eventually returned, offering hugs and kisses for the organization and fans, but the damage was done.

When Bradford took the field against the Eagles, most of the 69,596 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field showed their feelings with a tsunami of boos. Love hath no fury like a Philadelphia sports fan scorned.

The frosty reception was the least of Bradford's worries. Philadelphia's defense, porous the last couple of weeks, looked like the 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers against the Vikings and their razor-thin offensive line. Bradford was sacked six times. He was hit numerous others. Vikings receivers dropped several passes.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called his offensive line "a sieve" and deemed his team's performance "embarrassing."

"I'm very disappointed in the performance we gave today," he said. "We turned the ball over offensively, we didn't block people, we dropped balls, we got the quarterback hit. ... If you're going to do those things, you have no chance to win."

Funny league, the NFL. Before the game, the Vikings were looking like Super Bowl contenders and the Eagles were dropping like an anchor. After an unsightly four quarters that resulted in Philadelphia having more points than the Vikings and little else, Minnesota sounds ready to push the panic button and the Eagles are on the upswing.

For Wentz, he's 4-2 as a starting quarterback and this victory came over the team he rooted for growing up.

"It was just different. I got a chance to talk to (defensive lineman) Brian Robison, I was like 'Hey, Brian, I've been watching you since forever. You've been a Viking for a long time,'" Wentz said. "I got a chance to talk with Chad Greenway as well. Obviously being a Vikings fan growing up and seeing some of those guys, it was really cool. Especially being able to be out there playing them, and getting a chance to talk with them."

And he beat them, even if the game in which he did it is best forgotten as quickly as possible.