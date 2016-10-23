Crash near Barnesville injures 2

According to a State Patrol report on the incident:

The crash occurred about 3:56 p.m. Sunday when a car that was westbound on the interstate began drifting toward the median.

The driver overcorrected, causing the car to roll several times before stopping in the ditch.

The driver of the car, identified by the State Patrol as Mohamed S. Mohamud, 21, of St. Cloud, Minn., and a passenger, identified as Mohamud J. Abdullahi, 20, no address available, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.