SD kidnapping, robbery suspect arrested in ND

Vanessa Hakl, 36, was arrested in Harvey, North Dakota, on warrants for first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping. The warrants were issued for her alleged role in the Sept. 22 kidnapping of a 66-year-old man in Mitchell.

According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, Hakl was arrested without incident and is being held at the Heart of America Detention Center in Rugby, North Dakota. Arrangements will be made this week to transport Hakl to Mitchell..

Hakl was the last of four suspects to be arrested for the alleged kidnapping. Danica Loseke, Alex Rock and Marco Sherman have all been arrested in connection with the crime, and Rock and Sherman have pleaded not guilty to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Hakl is believed to be one of four people who allegedly forced the 66-year-old man into a 1972 Buick Skylark at approximately 6 a.m. before driving him 19 miles southeast of Mitchell into Hanson County, where the victim was forced to remove his clothes. He was later found walking naked in Hanson County.