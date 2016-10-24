Victims identified in fatal crash north of Beulah

John Lorenz, 95, Dickinson, a passenger in one of the vehicles that collided at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 200 about 12:20 p.m., died in the crash, the Patrol said Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the accident report:

Travis Weigum, 33, Beulah, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet K2500 north on Highway 49, while Alice Lorenz, 83, Dickinson, was driving a 2000 Dodge minivan east on Highway 200. Both vehicles entered the intersection of the two highways and the Chevy's front end struck the minivan's passenger side.

The Chevy rotated and came to rest in the roadway, while the Dodge went into the ditch.

John Lorenz, who was a front-seat passenger in the minivan, was dead at the scene.

Alice Lorenz and another passenger in the minivan, Linnea Lorenz, 58, Killdeer, suffered unspecified injuries and were taken by Mercer County Ambulance to Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen for treatment.

Weigum did not appear to be injured, the report said.