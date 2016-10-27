Ag Digest (Oct. 28, 2016)

The North Dakota Sheep Shearing School will be held at the Hettinger Fairgrounds, and the Certified Wool Classing School will be at the Hettinger Armory.

The topics to be covered during the sheep shearing school are professional shearing patterns; tagging and eyeing; equipment maintenance and repair; and wool handling and preparation.

Instructors for the school are Wade Kopren, a South Dakota professional sheep shearer; Mike Hagens, North Dakota professional sheep shearer; Alex Moser, Iowa professional sheep shearer; and Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist.

The school is open to those experienced or inexperienced in sheep shearing. To allow for one-on-one instruction, registration is limited to 20 participants. Registration deadline is Nov. 4.

The registration fee is $125, which includes tuition, a handbook, DVD and wool beanie. The North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association (NDLWPA) is providing $250 in scholarships to state residents 16 and older. The scholarships will be distributed evenly among qualified applicants.

Topics to be covered during the wool classing school are wool fiber growth, development and production; objective wool measuring; genetic selection programs; hands-on wool grading; wool contamination and handling practices; wool classing, packaging, labeling and marking; and test for level I certification.

The instructors are Ron Cole, wool education consultant, and Lisa Surber, Level IV wool classing instructor.

The fee for the program is $125, which includes tuition and materials. The classing school is limited to 16 students and the registration deadline is Oct. 31.

For more information on both schools, contact Christopher Schauer at (701) 567-4323 or email christopher.schauer@ndsu.edu. Entry fees for both schools can be sent to the Hettinger Research Extension Center, P.O. Box 1377, Hettinger, ND 58639.

AgCountry to award $24K in scholarships

AgCountry Farm Credit Services will award 24 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors from eastern North Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota who plan to enroll in college next fall.

Applicants must be from a farming/ranching family or plan to pursue a career in farming or some other aspect of agriculture. Scholarships will be awarded to Minnesota residents in Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena or Wilkin Counties.

In North Dakota scholarships will be awarded to residents in Barnes, Cass, Cavalier, Dickey, Grand Forks, Griggs, LaMoure, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill or Walsh Counties.

Selection is based on academic record, personal attributes, vocational promise, leadership and financial need. The deadline for applications is March 1 and recipients will be announced in May. Students may obtain scholarship application forms from their high school counselor, at any AgCountry Farm Credit Services office or from AgCountry's website, www.agcountry.com.

Farmers Grow Communities deadlines approaches

Eligible farmers in North Dakota have the opportunity to win a $2,500 donation to direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization. As part of the America's Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, more than $3 million will be provided to nonprofits across rural America in 2017.

Since the program began in 2010, the America's Farmers Grow Communities program has awarded more than $22 million in donations to a broad cross-section of organizations that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others. In North Dakota, more than 200 organizations have received monetary donations toward causes positively impacting farming communities.

North Dakota farmers can enroll in the America's Farmers Community Outreach program until Nov. 30. Online enrollment, as well as a complete list of program rules and eligibility information, can be found at www.GrowCommunities.com or by calling (877) 267-3332. Consumers can follow Grow Communities on Facebook to learn more about the program at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Grain Dealers foundation names scholarship recipients, officers

The North Dakota Grain Dealers Educational Foundation has announced the names of its scholarship recipients for the 2016-2017 academic year. Nine students will receive $750 scholarships.Award winners, hometowns, colleges and curriculums in which the students are enrolled are as follows:

Bismarck State College: Westen Feickert, Martin, N.D., in agriculture industry and technology.

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton: Eric Bakken, Kent, Minn., in crop production sales and technology.

North Dakota State University: Evan Bates, Hawley, Minn., in crop and weed sciences; Mackenzie Derry, Thompson, N.D., in crop and weed sciences; Bethany Erickson, Roseau, Minn., in agricultural economics; MaKayla Heinz, Brocket, N.D., in crop and weed sciences; Taylor Kemper, Herman, Minn., in crop and weed sciences; Sarah Thiel, Hankinson, N.D., in agribusiness; Connor Wendel, Carrington, N.D., in agribusiness.

The foundation awarded a grant of:

• $1,100 to the agriculture department at NDSCS for the purchase of a Phantom III Quadcopter Drone with Accessories

• $600 to the Department of Soil Science at NDSU for the purchase of 1000 germination pouches and 20 stands

• $468 to the School of Natural Resource Sciences at NDSU for the purchase of materials to construct a set of reusable demonstration rhizotrons, or root boxes.

Also, Roger Wagner was re-elected president of the foundation. He is manager at Grafton (N.D.) Farmers Co-op Grain Co. and director of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association.

Re-elected as vice president was Steve Hepper, grain merchandiser at Hubbard Feeds, Inc. of Bismarck, N.D., and president of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association.

Re-elected as directors were Joe Peterson, operations manager at CHS-SunPrairie in Bowbells, N.D., and director of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association; Elton Solseng, instructor, Agricultural Systems Management at NDSU; and Steve Strege retired executive vice president of the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association. Craig Kleven, formerly of Bismarck State College, resigned from the board. The open position will be filled by email ballot.

Stuart Letcher and Cheryal Welle, both of Fargo, serve as executive vice president and executive assistant, respectively. Each holds the same office with the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association.

Students interested in obtaining more information or applications for next year's awards should contact the foundation office at 1325 23rd St. S., Ste. A, Fargo, ND 58103-3723.

Rural Mainstreet Index plummets to lowest level since recession

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index sank for October and remained below growth neutral for the 14th straight month, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy.

Overall: The index, which ranges between 0 and 100, fell to 31.8 from September's 37.3. This month's reading is the lowest recorded since April 2009.

Bank CEOs project that more than one in five grain farmers, or 21.6 percent, will suffer negative cash flows for 2016.

Farming and ranching: The farmland and ranchland-price index for October fell to 25.0 from September's 40.3. This is the 35th straight month the index has languished below growth neutral 50.0.

The October farm equipment-sales index sank to 13.1 from September's 14.3.

Banking: Borrowing by farmers remains strong as the October loan-volume index slipped to a strong 71.6 from last month's 72.1. The checking-deposit index climbed to 63.7 from 50.0 in September, while the index for certificates of deposit and other savings instruments fell to 40.9 from 51.5 in September.

This month bankers were asked to identify the biggest challenge to their banking operations. More than one of four, or 27.3 percent, identified rising regulatory costs as their greatest challenge over the next five years. Almost one in 10, or 9.1 percent, reported farm foreclosures as the greatest economic challenge to their banking operations over a five-year time horizon.

Hiring: For the third time in the past four months, the Rural Mainstreet hiring index moved below growth neutral. The October hiring index declined to 45.4 from 54.8 for September. For the region, Rural Mainstreet employment is down by 1 percent over the past 12 months. Over the same period of time, urban employment for the region expanded by 1.5 percent.

Confidence: The confidence index, which reflects expectations for the economy six months out, was up slightly to 21.6 from September's 21.5, indicating an intense pessimistic outlook among bankers.

Home and retail sales: Home sales remain the positive indicator of the Rural Mainstreet economy with a 50.1 reading for October but down from September index of 57.2. The October retail-sales index increased to a very weak 36.3 from September's 33.4.

Minnesota: The October index for Minnesota tumbled to 26.3 from September's 39.0. Minnesota's farmland-price index fell to 23.8 from 26.3 in September. The new-hiring index for the state declined to 50.0 from last month's 57.5. Minnesota job growth over the last 12 months; Rural Mainstreet, -0.4 percent; Urban Minnesota 1.8 percent.

North Dakota: The North Dakota index for October slipped to 20.2 from 20.9 in September. The farmland-price index dipped to 18.2 from September's 18.7. North Dakota's new-hiring index plummeted to 19.2 from 37.8 in September. North Dakota job growth over the last 12 months; Rural Mainstreet, -7.1 percent; Urban North Dakota, 1.2 percent.

South Dakota: The October index for South Dakota soared to 60.6 from September's 52.1. The farmland-price index expanded to 42.3 from September's 41.2. South Dakota's new-hiring index fell to 56.7 from September's 62.8. South Dakota job growth over the last 12 months; Rural Mainstreet, 1.9 percent; Urban South Dakota, 3.4 percent.