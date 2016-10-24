95-year-old man killed in western ND crash identified

John Lorenz of Dickinson died at crash site after the eastbound vehicle he was riding in collided with a northbound 2004 Chevy K2500 pickup at the intersection of highways 49 and 200, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Alice Lorenz, 83, the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan, was injured, along with her passenger Linnea Lorenz, 58, of Killdeer.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

The driver of the Chevy, Travis Weigum, 33, of Beulah, was not wearing a seatbelt and not injured. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.