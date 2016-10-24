After serving her time, Anna L. Sanchez, of Weslaco, Texas, will be on supervised probation for two years.

Sanchez made her plea in the form of an Alford plea, meaning she did not admit to everything prosecutors alleged, but she acknowledged there was a strong likelihood a jury would find her guilty if the case went to trial.

The case stemmed from early June, when several people were arrested in the Costco parking lot.

One of the suspects was found with about 2 pounds of meth in her purse.

The bust was the result of an investigation that began in 2015 when a Drug Enforcement Administration task force learned of a group of people who were involved in obtaining methamphetamine in Texas and distributing it in Minnesota.

According to documents filed in Cass County District Court:

Authorities arranged for the drug deal in May and a meth shipment was planned for early June.

Armed with a phone number belonging to one of the traffickers, authorities tracked the phone starting June 3, when it "pinged" at a location in Texas. The pings were followed to Sioux Falls, S.D., and Renville, Minn., where two of the suspects lived.

The suspects then made their way to West Fargo.

According to court papers, the woman whose purse contained the methamphetamine was Susana Serrato, of Edinburg, Texas, who was charged in Cass County District Court with delivering methamphetamine.

Others who were arrested in connection with the bust and later charged in Cass County District Court were Patricia D. Serrato and Guadalupe Serrato, both of Renville and Carlos

G. Lopez, of Mercedes, Texas.

State charges against Susana Serrato, Guadalupe Serrato, and Lopez, have since been dropped, as the three have been indicted on federal charges.

Patricia Serrato is awaiting trial in Cass County District Court.

Sanchez, whom court papers allege was in a vehicle that served as a lookout during the arranged drug deal, told Judge John Irby at Monday's sentencing hearing that she was an unwitting participant in June's drug incident, stating she agreed to help friends with transportation and did not know what her friends planned.

If she had, she said she would not have brought her infant child with her on the trip.

Irby told Sanchez it was hard for him to believe she could travel as far as she did with the group and not have "an inkling of what was going on."