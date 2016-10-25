Jacobs: Election could gauge party loyalty in N.D.

In North Dakota, the answer is little. It might be greater among our neighbors. Democrats could pick up a seat in Minnesota's congressional delegation, and Montanans could turn out a Trump ally. Even in South Dakota, a Democratic victory is not impossible, though it is unlikely.

But not as unlikely as in North Dakota.

On the contrary, this election may tell us how few Democrats remain in what has become one of the reddest of red states.

We might have learned that in 2010, when the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate got 52,955 votes, or about 22 percent of the total cast.

The 2010 election wasn't a good measure of party loyalty. It wasn't a presidential year. Democrats always turn out in larger numbers in presidential years. Plus, 2010 was a "wave election" that brought Tea Party candidates to power in Congress.

This year's election might, therefore, provide a better gauge of residual Democratic loyalty in the state.

Turnout is likely to be higher than in 2010. Voter turnout in presidential years has been trending upward since 1972, just after 18-year-olds gained the right to vote. It's been above 300,000 votes since 1976, except for dips in 1996 and 2000. The record was set in 1984, with 324,000 votes cast. In 2012, the total was 323,000.

By contrast, the vote in 2010 was 241,000.

North Dakotans last supported a Democratic presidential candidate in 1964, when Lyndon Johnson defeated Barry Goldwater and helped deliver a Democratic majority in the North Dakota House. Art Link was speaker that year. Later, he became governor

Since 1964, Democratic candidates have averaged 37.3 percent of votes cast for president in North Dakota. Jimmy Carter had both the best showing and the worst, winning 45.8 percent of the votes in 1976 and 26.6 percent in 1980. These were anomalies. The 1976 election immediately followed the Watergate scandal. Ronald Reagan was on the 1980 ballot

Barack Obama outperformed the average in both 2008 and 2016, winning 44.6 and 38.7 percent of the votes. Other over-achievers among Democratic presidential candidates were Hubert Humphrey with 38.2 percent in 1968, Michael Dukakis in 1988 with 43 percent and Bill Clinton in 1996, with 40.1 percent.

My guess is that Hilary Clinton will finish right around 40 percent, a good showing for a Democrat. Of course, this election is also an anomaly.

Clinton isn't likely to have any coattails that Democrats can cling to nor Donald Trump any depressing effect on votes for other Republican candidates.

Democrats might run ahead of the 2010 Senate candidate. This year's candidate Eliot Glassheim is thoughtful, maybe even wise. After long service in the state House of Representatives and the Grand Forks City Council, he agreed to be the Senate candidate, despite his age—78—and a bout with cancer. He's running against John Hoeven, the winner of the 2010 landslide Senate election.

But the Senate race is not the best barometer of Democratic loyalty. Glassheim will probably do better than the rest of the ticket, partly because he has a strong base in Grand Forks, and partly because at least a few Republican legislators are likely to vote for him.

The governor's race is likewise a poor measure. The Democratic candidate, Marvin Nelson, is earnest, but he also looks a little dated and is close to broke. His opponent, Doug Burgum, is well-coiffed, well-dressed and enormously rich. Plus he has big new ideas about how the state should be governed.

So perhaps the best measure of party loyalty will come in the congressional race. The Democratic candidate is Chase Iron Eyes, the Republican Kevin Cramer. Cramer has been a stalwart Trump defender. He's therefore unlikely to draw off many Democratic votes. At the same time, Iron Eyes isn't likely to draw any Republican votes. There's been little campaigning. The contest therefore may come as close as it is possible to get to a measure of Democrat loyalty.

In this contest, we may well see what remains of the Democratic voter base in North Dakota.