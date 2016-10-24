Moorhead business group hosts candidate forum Oct. 25

David Hunstad, executive director of the Business Association, will moderate the forum from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heritage Hjemkomst Interpretive Center auditorium following a brief reception beginning at 5 p.m.

Fielding questions from Hunstad will be Republican District 4A House candidate Jordan Idso and incumbent Ben Lien, DFL-Moorhead, Republican District 4B candidate Ben Grimsley and incumbent Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, and Republican District 4 Senate candidate James Leiman and incumbent Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley.