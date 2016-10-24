General Mills to make Girl Scouts cookie cereals in 2017
MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills plus Girl Scouts equals Thin Mints cereal.
That's right. The Minnesota-based food giant, known as the maker of Cheerios, is teaming up with the national nonprofit organization, known for the annual American tradition of cookie-selling, to make Girl Scouts Cookie-flavored cereals.
Shoppers will be able to buy the dessert-for-breakfast boxes in January, just in time to ruin New Year's weight-loss goals, General Mills confirmed Monday, Oct. 24.
The news was leaked early, so the company is not providing many details. The two flavors — Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch — will be available for limited time only.
According to the Girl Scouts website, Thin Mints is the organization's top-selling cookie, followed by Caramel deLites, also known as Samoas, which the Caramel Crunch cereal appears to emulate.
General Mills will release more information closer to launch.