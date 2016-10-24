The current facility is on the corner of 12th Avenue North and University Drive and is only one building, but after the expansion it will take up that entire block.

The proposed complex will be 70,000 square feet and three floors with a 425-seat chapel, a student commons area, priests' residence, and a new housing facility for campus.

Originally built in 1958, the student population was just a little over 3,000. Those with the Newman Center say this update is needed with the growing number of students.

"What we've run into is our program has been so successful is that our current facility can't handle the influx," said Fr. James Cheney, Newman Center.

No definitive date has been set for the start or completion of the project, but the center would like to see doors open by the Fall of 2020.