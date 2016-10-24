Under a plea agreement, Chelsea M. Gapp, 23, is to serve 15 days in jail and pay $585 in fees, with credit for having already served one day in jail.

The agreement calls for 350 additional days to be stayed. Other counts Gapp was facing have been dismissed.

Gapp entered her plea via a plea petition filed Monday, Oct. 24, in Clay County District Court.

Her plea and the agreement have yet to be approved by the court.

According to court documents filed with the charges:

Police were dispatched to the Moorhead Romkey Park pool on July 12.

When officers arrived, a pool employee helped them find a woman identified in the complaint as Gapp.

One officer reported that Gapp was stumbling around while holding a child who appeared to be about 2 years old.

Gapp also had difficulty speaking, but denied she had been drinking.

A preliminary breath test indicated Gapp had a blood-alcohol level of 0.252 percent, more than three times the legal driving limit, according to the complaint.

Officers discovered Gapp was baby sitting six children at the pool who were from two different families and ranged in age from 2 to 10 years old.

One pool worker told police Gapp was seen stumbling around the pool and at one point was observed licking the water of the pool. Another pool worker told police she found Gapp lying on the floor of a pool shower room with two young children standing next to her.

That worker took the children into her custody as she left the shower room to contact police.