The video, produced for project contractor Industrial Builders, starts from one end of the wall at Case Plaza and follows its path to the northernmost of downtown's two railroad overpass.

Work on some street segments, sidewalks, streetlights and traffic signals continue, but are scheduled to be done Nov. 18, according to the city's Engineering Department. Second Street, parts of which have been closed for a year, is expected to reopen earlier in the month.

The floodwalls are designed to increase protection for downtown — temporary clay levees were used during several recent flood years — and complement the proposed Fargo-Moorhead flood-diversion by allowing more water to flow through town instead of through the diversion.

On the Web: To see the drone footage, go to https://youtu.be/Ku31VuOIjUE.