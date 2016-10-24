Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    GoFundMe campaign started for Peterson family of Ada

    By Forum staff reports on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:48 p.m.

    ADA, Minn.—A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a family whose son died in a vehicle crash.

    Carter Peterson, 16, the son of Randy and Chasity Peterson of Ada, died when his car crashed on Sunday, Oct. 16, on the outskirts of neighboring Borup. Randy Peterson, a voluntary firefighter, responded to the scene.

    The GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help pay for funeral and other expenses. More than $3,000 has been raised on the website, https://www.gofundme.com/helping-the-pederson-family-2us4fzg.

    Explore related topics:NewsCarter PetersonAdaaccidentsfatal crashBoruprandy petersonGoFundMe
    Advertisement