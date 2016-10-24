GoFundMe campaign started for Peterson family of Ada
ADA, Minn.—A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a family whose son died in a vehicle crash.
Carter Peterson, 16, the son of Randy and Chasity Peterson of Ada, died when his car crashed on Sunday, Oct. 16, on the outskirts of neighboring Borup. Randy Peterson, a voluntary firefighter, responded to the scene.
The GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help pay for funeral and other expenses. More than $3,000 has been raised on the website, https://www.gofundme.com/helping-the-pederson-family-2us4fzg.