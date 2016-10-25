MSUM offers free admission applications

The free application week is part of a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior with the opportunity to apply to college.

With an average class size of 23 and average student-to-faculty ratio of 17 to 1, MSUM offers 76 majors and more than 144 emphases and options for study.

Students can access the free admission application for and more information at www.mnstate.edu/apply, or call the admissions office at (218) 477-2161 or (877) 678-6463 or email at emailingadmissions@mnstate.edu.