Rossbach, 32, of Bemidji is charged with one count of aiding an offender in connection with the death of Downwind, 31, of Redby. Downwind's confessed murderer, Marchello Cimmarusti, named Rossbach and Christopher Davis, 28, of St. Paul as accomplices after turning himself in to police Dec. 9. According to Cimmarusti, Davis and Rossbach helped him transport Downwind's body to a location northwest of Bemidji where they burned and buried it.

Questions posed Monday to one witness—Detective Michelle Leffelman with the Bemidji Police Department—prompted a discussion of Rossbach's criminal history while the jury was out of the courtroom. When Rossbach was arrested Dec. 9 Leffelman requested a "nighttime warrant," which is granted when the subject of the warrant could pose a danger to police.

Rossbach was convicted of terroristic threats in 2012.

Dr. Butch Huston, an assistant medical examiner with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office testified Monday about the cause of Downwind's death and the condition of her body when it was recovered. According to Huston, Downwind died of "homicidal violence" and suffered a broken back, though the break likely occurred after she was dead.

During Downwind's autopsy Huston found Christmas lights wrapped around her neck, which he believes were placed there before her body was burned. Huston also found that a piece of Downwind's skull was missing, though there was no evidence of bleeding in the brain.

The prosecution then rested its case after Huston testified.

Rossbach's defense attorneys began calling witnesses Monday. Though Cimmarusti said he killed Downwind on Oct. 20, 2015, Hannah Anderson, a neighbor of Downwind and Cimmarusti, testified that she heard a man and a woman who she believed to be Downwind arguing outside of the home.

Two witnesses for the defense testified about a cell phone found at the scene of Downwind's grave. BCA agents found the phone on Dec. 9, 2015, and later determined that it belonged to Dion Fairbanks, a friend of Christopher Davis and the uncle of one of Rossbach's daughters. Dion Fairbanks testified that he had not used the phone since the summer of 2014, and that he had likely left it at his parents' house.

Stephanie Fairbanks, Dion Fairbanks' sister, testified that she was at her parents' house on Oct. 21, 2015, and that Christopher Davis visited the home. She said Rossbach did not visit the home on Oct. 20 or Oct. 21, 2015.

Rossbach's trial continues Tuesday, when his defense attorneys say they will likely rest their case.