The boundaries for Dodds, Ellen Hopkins, Robert Asp and S.G. Reinertsen schools (see the graphic accompanying this story) were created through the efforts of an Attendance Area Task Force that not only tried to balance school sizes but improve the balance for ethnic diversity and low-income students. For example, a chunk of the southwest part of the Robert Asp attendance area was shifted into the S.G. Reinertsen attendance area to better balance ethnicity.

"The numbers look good," board member Mark Altenberg said, noting that diversity in the schools "adds to the education of our students."

Superintendent Lynne Kovash said the average enrollment among the four elementary schools will be about 677 students next fall, should projections hold. She said as growth occurs around the city, particularly on the southeast side and the far southern reaches, that boundaries may be adjusted again to rebalance enrollments.

Enrollment projections for the schools:

-- Robert Asp Elementary, 674 students, with 289 receiving free or reduced-price lunches. (Free and reduced lunch statistics are often used as a proxy measure of relative poverty in an area, but are not a measure of actual poverty). In the 2015-16 school year, the school had 808 students, according to district figures. It is at 910 11th St. N.

-- Ellen Hopkins Elementary, 695 students, with 303 receiving free or reduced lunches. The school had 784 students in 2015-16. It is at 2020 11th St. S.

-- S.G. Reinertsen Elementary, 673 students, with 219 receiving free or reduced lunches. The school had 888 students in 2015-16. It is at 1201 40th Ave. S.

-- Dorothy Dodds Elementary, 629 students, with 213 receiving free or reduced lunches. The school is being built to hold 750 students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. It is going up at 4400 24th Ave. S.

Next fall, all of the district's fifth-graders will join the sixth-graders in a new school wing being added to Horizon Middle School, 3601 12th Ave. S.