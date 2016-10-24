"The City Council recognizes the benefits that permanent flood protection will bring to the community, and it is committed to continuing its efforts to secure permanent flood protection for its residents and the residents of its surrounding communities by working with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority, and the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)," the resolution said.

It added that the city is committed to working out any differences with the state Department of Natural Resources, which denied a permit for a dam that's needed to reduce the flow of flood water in the diversion channel to a manageable level. Gov. Mark Dayton said he supported that move because the project benefitted more North Dakota land but harmed more Minnesota land.

Still, the resolution took issue with the state's reasoning that the community doesn't need a diversion because new dikes and "emergency measures" should suffice: "The City believes that emergency measures, including sandbagging, are an insufficient means to continue fighting spring."

Otto, a longtime member of the Diversion Authority board, said she believes this will send a message to Dayton and DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr that Fargo and Moorhead are united in this effort.

As a sign the resolution was not considered controversial here, she said it was part of the consent agenda, routine items voted on together without discussion.