Minnesota woman charged in fourth heroin death

Beverly Nicole Burrell, 30, was charged Monday with third-degree murder for the death of a man in a sober-living home on April 3. Earlier this year, Burrell, also known as "Ice," was charged with murder in three other heroin-related deaths.

On April 3, officers found a syringe and a silver spoon with a burnt residue near the unresponsive Columbia Heights man, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint. The Midwest Coroner's Office determined that the man died by ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Police found text messages on the man's phone about buying drugs. Officers interviewed the woman he was messaging, and she identified the man's dealer as a woman named Nicole, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Burrell also is suspected in another drug-related death in Sherburne County, where authorities believe she sold drugs right before selling to the Columbia Heights man.

Cellphone tower information tracked Burrell's phone to St. Cloud on April 2. Her phone was near the home of a male heroin addict who was later found dead. That man had contacted Burrell over the phone, and his autopsy showed that he died from ingesting fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

The most recent murder charge, initially filed in Anoka County, is a felony with a potential 25-year sentence. Burrell's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17. She is in custody in Hennepin County for the three other overdose deaths.

In September 2015, 21-year-old Maxwell Tillitt died in an Eden Prairie hotel room after overdosing on heroin and methamphetamine that he bought from Burrell the day before for $180, according to a criminal complaint.

And on Jan. 7, Lucas Ronnei, 20, of Chanhassen, was found unresponsive in his bed, a complaint said. Ronnei died after overdosing on heroin he bought from Burrell, according to the complaint.

Burrell was also charged in the death of Nick Petrick, 29, of Eden Prairie, who was found dead in his vehicle in a parking lot in Eden Prairie on April 15, according to a criminal complaint.

A search of Burrell's home in Maplewood in May turned up 27.7 grams of heroin and about $120,000 in cash, according to a complaint.

Monday's charges follow a series of six heroin overdoses reported Saturday to the Anoka County sheriff's office.

Two of those who overdosed died, three survived and one was in critical condition Saturday afternoon. Five of the victims are in their mid-20s. Four are men, and one is a woman. Officials did not immediately release the age and gender of the sixth victim.

Hennepin County officials said Monday that there was no indication Burrell was connected to those deaths.