    73-year-old ends high-speed chase in crash with semi near Kindred

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 9:48 p.m.

    FARGO — A 73-year-old man led police on a high-speed chase starting in Kindred and ending after he crashed into a semi Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

    Harold Richard Albaugh was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with what the department believes are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, who wasn't identified, was not injured.

    A deputy was sent to Express Lane, a gas station and convenience store in Kindred, around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a man acting "suspicious and delirious," according to a news release from the department and Capt. Mitch Burris.

    When Albaugh saw the deputy, he fled in a Buick sedan at high speed. The deputy attempted to a traffic stop but backed off when Albaugh kept speeding away north. About five minutes and two and a half miles later, at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16, Albaugh had crashed into the semi.

    The sheriff's department said it's recommending he be charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and theft. The state Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation, is also recommending charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle.

    Tu-Uyen Tran
    Tran is an enterprise reporter with the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He began his newspaper career in 1999 as a reporter for the Grand Forks Herald, now owned by Forum Communications. He began working for the Forum in September 2014. Tran grew up in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington.
    tutran@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5417
