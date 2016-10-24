Harold Richard Albaugh was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with what the department believes are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, who wasn't identified, was not injured.

A deputy was sent to Express Lane, a gas station and convenience store in Kindred, around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a man acting "suspicious and delirious," according to a news release from the department and Capt. Mitch Burris.

When Albaugh saw the deputy, he fled in a Buick sedan at high speed. The deputy attempted to a traffic stop but backed off when Albaugh kept speeding away north. About five minutes and two and a half miles later, at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16, Albaugh had crashed into the semi.

The sheriff's department said it's recommending he be charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and theft. The state Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation, is also recommending charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle.