At least one injured in crash involving Moorhead school bus, SUV

    By Dave Olson Today at 9:25 a.m.
    A Moorhead school bus and an SUV crashed just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, near the intersection of 28th Avenue North and Highway 75 in Moorhead.
    MOORHEAD -- At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance after a school bus collided with an SUV near 28th Avenue North and Highway 75 in Moorhead.

    The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. An officer on the scene said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. 

    It was a smaller school bus of the Moorhead School District. The bus ended up in a ditch.

    An ambulance was seen taking someone away from the scene.

    Check back to inforum.com for more on this developing story.

    Dave Olson
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
