According to information provided by the Moorhead Police Department:

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, which occurred when a small school bus that was northbound on Highway 75 collided with an SUV that was westbound on 28th Avenue.

The female driver of the SUV had stopped for a stop sign before pulling out in front of the bus, according to police, who said the woman was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the school bus also suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and it was unknown if anyone will be cited.