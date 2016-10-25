Dilworth City Council approves hiring of first police officer since 2005
DILWORTH—The Dilworth City Council on Monday, Oct. 24, authorized the city to fill the first new police officer position in Dilworth since 2005.
Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe said he will immediately begin the hiring process and expects a new officer will start on Jan. 1.
Sharpe made expanding the department one of his top priorities when he was hired in 2014.
The new position brings to seven the number of full-time officers in Dilworth, including the chief position.
The Police Department also relies on several part-time officers to fill open shifts.