"We have contained the single leaking rail car, which was hauling octene, a liquid solvent used in plastic production," Union Pacific spokeswoman Calli Hite said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon. Union Pacific owns and operates the train that derailed.

No injuries were reported as the result of the incident that started late Monday adjacent to Greenwood Cemetery, a few miles south of Superior on State Highway 35. Authorities closed a portion of Highway 35 while local fire departments responded to the four-car derailment and subsequent octene spill.

A coupler on one of the cars punctured a derailed tanker, causing the spill, said Town of Superior Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darryl Fiegle.

"Crews from (Burlington Northern Santa Fe), Canadian National and Union Pacific are working together to contain the leak and mitigate any spill and also on the removal of the downed cars," Fiegle said Tuesday morning.

Federal Railroad Administration spokeswoman Tiffany Lindemann said Tuesday that the agency was aware of the incident and had inspectors on site to evaluate the situation.

The National Transportation Safety Board also was made aware of the incident, said spokesman Peter Knudson, but after studying the derailment and chemical release decided not to open an investigation of its own.

Knudson explained that there are a number of derailments around the United States every year and the NTSB investigates only a handful — usually incidents in which there are significant safety issues or major consequences to life and property.

Slow cleanup process

A Town of Superior fire crew was first alerted to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived the crew of the train advised the firefighters of the materials aboard the train, and had been monitoring the amount of flow of the spilled octene.

There are no homes immediately adjacent to where the derailment occurred. The homes closest to the scene — about a half-mile away — were in no danger, Fiegle said.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the derailment. A Union Pacific investigation also is underway, Hite said, adding that the southbound train was headed from the Itasca yard in Superior to Des Moines, Iowa, and was hauling mixed freight.

As of Tuesday morning, the cars remained on the scene of the derailment as teams of cleanup workers from the railroad companies took over what was a slow-going hazardous materials cleanup effort.

"We apologize to the community," Hite said, "Union Pacific personnel, including our hazardous materials management team, are responding to the incident in coordination with several other agencies."

The Superior Fire Department's hazmat team was called upon immediately for what was an all-night containment effort by the local authorities, Fiegle said.

Superior Battalion Chief Erik Sutton called it a "slow process" to get things cleaned up.

The highway remained closed for about five hours, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The highway was closed between Superior's South End neighborhood and County Highway C, according to law enforcement reports. All lanes reopened by about 5:30 a.m., officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also was among the agencies that responded to the incident.

According to the online chemistry database PubChem, octene is a colorless liquid; while it floats on water, its vapors are heavier than air and may settle in depressions. It's reported to biodegrade slowly. Workers at the site were wearing respirators.

While combustible, Fiegle said octene doesn't reach its flash point until 70 degrees; temperatures in the area early Tuesday were in the 20s. Octene also can be an irritant of the lungs, skin and eyes, he said, "but nothing anyone in the area needs to worry about."

Fiegle said octene is an oily substance used in the production of polyethylene, a form of plastic.

The derailment happened just a few miles north of the 1992 benzene spill that resulted in the evacuation of more than 30,000 people in the Twin Ports and left a cloud of vapor 20 miles long and 5 miles wide. The spill happened when 14 cars from a Burlington Northern train fell 71 feet from a trestle into the Nemadji River.

Fiegle said the latest derailment and cleanup was no comparison to what happened 24 years ago.

"This was ... definitely not that size of an incident," he said.

The overnight derailment came six months after another derailment in the Superior area. On April 25, three rail cars — two containing the flammable chemical hexene, one carrying lumber — derailed in Union Pacific's Itasca yard.

The April derailment occurred during switching, officials said at the time, and the three cars ended up on their sides. Trains operate at a low rate of speed within the yard, and neither of the tankers was punctured in that incident.