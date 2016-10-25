Warring polls as 8th District race heats up

The rematch between incumbent Rick Nolan, DFL-Crosby, and Republican challenger Stewart Mills of Brainerd saw outside money continue to pour into the race. After reaching about $8 million in independent contributions last week, the total jumped to nearly $11.5 million this week.

The 8th District would appear to be as contested as any in the country, where similar House races have already seen polls tilt blue for Democrats or red for Republicans.

After a KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll of 500 potential voters posted the 44-year-old Mills with a 4-point edge earlier this week, 45 percent to 41, the House Majority PAC — a group that backs Democrats — countered those numbers with a similar poll of both cell phone and landline users that put Nolan up by 8 points, 47 to 39. Both polls shared a similar margin of plus or minus about 4 percentage points.

The House Majority PAC poll was conducted by the Washington, D.C.-based Clarity Campaign Labs. Of 514 prospective voters, Nolan, 72, especially resonated with women, leading Mills 55 to 36 percent.

The House Majority PAC says on its website that it is "focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping Democrats win seats in the House." In its analysis, Clarity Campaign Labs told the PAC that Nolan "has successfully defined himself ... and is poised to win re-election comfortably."

The warring polls were balanced by the website RealClearPolitics, which has placed the race into its "toss-up" category and colored the district gray on its red-blue election map of all U.S. districts.

Prior to the 2014 election between Mills and Nolan, a Survey USA poll had Mills leading by 8 points heading into Election Day. Nolan ended up edging Mills by 1.4 points to earn a second consecutive term representing the 8th District.

About the same time this week's poll results began to emerge, the candidates debated Sunday for a half-hour at the KSTP-TV studios in the Twin Cities. Much ado was made about comments Mills made regarding "free trade." Mills' words have been used in a TV advertisement sponsored by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The ad tries to present Mills as speaking differently to his constituents compared to when he is "behind closed doors."

"I'm for free trade and we need a free trade agreement," Mills is quoted as saying in the commercial. "We need to be part of the Asian-Pacific alliance."

Both campaigns have gone on record as opposing the President Barack Obama-negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. The trade deal with several Asian nations has drawn bipartisan opposition as a supposed job-killer.

During the debate Mills called the ad a lie and demanded Nolan order a release of the full transcript of his "free-trade" statement.

When contacted about the full transcript of Mills' comments, Nolan campaign spokesman Bennett Smith said the campaign did not have the full statement.

A spokesperson with the DCCC, Sacha Haworth, said she did not have the source audio or transcript, either.

It is not known from which campaign stop the audio was taken; union officials who were alleged to have access to the full recording did not return messages left for this story.