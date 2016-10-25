Hanna Loegering, a senior at MSUM, was the first of the seven winners of the CenturyLink technology-themed competition to see her art placed as a wrap.

Her design, titled "Timeknowlogy," reminds us that today's technology is built on a long string of advances.

"It's not like it just happened. It's not just here. It doesn't pop up just randomly," Loegering said of the wonders we take for granted, from cellphones to space shuttles. "Everything is built upon each other. We wouldn't be here without the past," the graphic communication major said.

The seven winners will each receive a $250 stipend from CenturyLink for their work.

Dayna Del Val, executive director of The Arts Partnership, said CenturyLink's art initiative succeeds on many levels.

"I'm thrilled. I think it's a great way to do a couple things," said Del Val, who also served on the selection committee. "One, it creates vibrancy on a formerly very dull surface. I think it's a great collaboration between public and private because CenturyLink invested in it. I think it speaks really well to their understanding of being in and part of a community.

"And I think the fact that they were willing to pay artists to do it really helps to push that idea that this is work," she said. "And you pay for work and you get what you pay for, and I think the seven pieces are quite exceptional."

Rachel Woodman, a spokeswoman for CenturyLink, said the firm may consider wrapping more utility boxes in the future.

In the meantime, Woodman has heard from other firms interested in turning their utility boxes into creative canvases.

"I think this is the start of something pretty phenomenal," she said.

Megan Vetter, an MSUM art student who hasn't quite decided on her major, found inspiration for her winning piece in getting a new MacIntosh computer.

Making the design "Control-Command-D," with its bright, simple pop-art vibe, "was fun," she said. One side of the wrap focuses on the power, control and escape keys on a computer keyboard. In this case, technology is seen as a gateway to opportunity (power and control), while a timeless source of entertainment (escape).

It also includes an outline of a child with a crown. That's "me being an adult," Vetter said. "Having to grow up."

Timothy Schmiesing, an illustration and animation major, said it didn't hurt that one of his teachers offered extra credit to take a shot at the contest.

At the urging of his brother, he choose a science fiction theme, with a blue android making friends with a bird under a big, bright moon. He calls the piece "Ami," which is French for friend. The piece illustrates "a friendship between technology and nature," Schmiesing said.

Erick Van Beek is a principal partner in the Clean Slate Group of Bozeman, Mont., and Sioux Falls, S.D. His firm turned the submitted art into weather- and graffiti-resistant vinyl wraps.

The process is similar to wrapping a vehicle, Van Beek said. But the application temperature needs to be above 60 degrees for the wrap to work well, so the heated tent will be used for the installations, which should be finished Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Van Beek said his firm has done wraps in 17 states. The goal is to beautify college campuses and cities by turning eyesores "into something that can be beautiful and useful."

Kim Citrowske, an assistant city planner, said the project brought together art, culture and beautification.

"I think this is a great way to support the arts in our community," Citrowske said.

Other winners and the titles of their artworks were: Emily Williams-Wheeler, "The Whole"; Kim Jore, "Bird's Eye View"; Raul Gomez, "Robot Farmers"; and Mandel Cameron, "Future Moorhead".

CenturyLink provides voice, data and internet connections to area homes and businesses using fiber-optic lines.