Pangea set Nov. 19 at Hjemkomst Center

The one-day festival will highlight food, music, dance, visual arts and crafts of the many cultures in the community.

Throughout the day, there will be a variety of folk dances and music from around the world on the main stage. This year's lineup will include music and dance performances from dozens of cultures, including those from India, Scotland, Bhutan, the Philippines and Haiti.

Arts and crafts from Germany, India, Sri Lanka, Somali, Ghana, and dozens of other regions and countries will be available for sale and display. Attendees can sample Filipino, Kurdish, French-Canadian, Danish, German, Haitian, Nepali, and Indian foods.

For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org and www.facebook.com/hcscc or call Davin Wait at (218) 299-5511, extension 6733.