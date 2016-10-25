Two children die in mobile home fire near Aberdeen

Brown County Coroner Mike Carlsen said he expected to release the names of the two children, both under the age of 10, on Wednesday.

The father of the children escaped the fire and was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Carlsen said.

Autopsies were being performed on the two children to determine the cause of death, Carlsen said.

Fire marshals were being called in to determine the cause of the fire in the mobile home that was destroyed in the fire.

The fire occurred just before sunrise, Carlsen said.