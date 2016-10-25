House District 4A incumbent Ben Lien, DFL-Moorhead, and his challenger, Jordan Idso, R-Moorhead, both support the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project.

"A diversion project is the best way to provide the long-term, 500-year flood protection Moorhead needs," Lien said. "I think the next step is just to keep the conversation going."

However, they disagreed on the Border-Cities Enterprise Development Zone Program. Lien said he wants to make it a permanently funded program in the state budget, whereas Idso said he prefers a "ground-up solution."

"Get out of the way and let business owners do what they do best," he said.

During his portion of the debate, House District 4B incumbent Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, emphasized his commitment to rural Minnesota, particularly when discussing flood protection.

He said he agreed with the Department of Natural Resources' denial of the diversion project permit, adding that he wants to continue to "explore as many avenues as we can."

"I think we have time to look at other alternatives that would not be as detrimental to the upstream folks," he said.

His challenger, Ben Grimsley, R-Detroit Lakes, disagreed, adding, "I don't think it's the DNR's job to be a state agency" and, "I don't think they had a good answer for not permitting that."

When discussing business, he said he'd like to see the state eliminate the statewide property tax.

"I want to keep our businesses competitive statewide, but I think special attention needs to be given to businesses that are on the borders with the Dakotas and Wisconsin," he said.

Senate District 4 incumbent Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, and his challenger, James Leiman, R-Ada, started by addressing the longtime-resident-vs.-new-resident debate, which Leiman said has been a distraction during their campaign.

"I've tried to discuss issues in the past six months, but it's become, 'You're not from here, I won't listen to you,' " he said.

Eken and Leiman also approached the economic development issue differently, with Leiman focusing on infrastructure and health care issues as challenges for business owners, Eken on regulations.

"We in the Legislature have a responsibility to review those regulations," he said.