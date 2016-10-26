Search
    Man arrested after allegedly using knife in attempted liquor store holdup

    By Ty Filley Today at 7:17 a.m.
    Abdi Mohamed Abdi

    FARGO – Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday, Oct. 26, for an incident that occurred early Tuesday at a south Fargo bottle shop.

    Abdi Mohamed Abdi, 27, was arrested for terrorizing, police said.

    Police said Abdi tried stealing a bottle of liquor from the Spirit Shop, 1404 33rd St S, by hiding it in his shirt around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

    When an employee confronted him, Abdi allegedly pulled out a knife, employees said. The employee had his own knife and pulled it in self defense.

    Formal charges are pending.

