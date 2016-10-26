Abdi Mohamed Abdi, 27, was arrested for terrorizing, police said.

Police said Abdi tried stealing a bottle of liquor from the Spirit Shop, 1404 33rd St S, by hiding it in his shirt around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When an employee confronted him, Abdi allegedly pulled out a knife, employees said. The employee had his own knife and pulled it in self defense.

Formal charges are pending.