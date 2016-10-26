Man arrested after allegedly using knife in attempted liquor store holdup
FARGO – Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday, Oct. 26, for an incident that occurred early Tuesday at a south Fargo bottle shop.
Abdi Mohamed Abdi, 27, was arrested for terrorizing, police said.
Police said Abdi tried stealing a bottle of liquor from the Spirit Shop, 1404 33rd St S, by hiding it in his shirt around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
When an employee confronted him, Abdi allegedly pulled out a knife, employees said. The employee had his own knife and pulled it in self defense.
Formal charges are pending.