Moorhead council candidates emphasize value of city workers

Calling public employees "very, very valuable," Dr. Matthew Kammerer said during a candidate forum at the Moorhead Fryin' Pan restaurant that one reason he is running for the council is because he perceived discord in the way the city functions and said he would offer "a clear voice and a clear head."

Kammerer, a podiatrist at the VA Medical Center in Fargo, lives at 1203 Elm St. S.

The other 3rd Ward candidate, Joel Paulsen, said that as a civil engineer he has worked in a staff capacity for a number of area communities and understands the difference that a good staff can make in helping local governments provide services efficiently.

Paulsen, who lives at 933 41st Ave. S., said he also has experience working with legislative leaders in St. Paul and said Moorhead could do more advocating on a state level regarding things like border-city legislation and the state's tax climate.

Paulsen and Kammerer are running for the council seat being vacated by Mike Hulett.

Kammerer said he operated a small business in the past and understands the struggles small businesses face when it comes to fighting city hall.

He told the estimated two-dozen people attending Wednesday's candidate forum hosted by the Moorhead Business Association that he sees the city's role as "sweeping aside obstacles" that stand in the way of business activity.

Kammerer added that one reason he lives in Moorhead is because it provides "a feeling of community, where we all work together."

Paulsen said he has worked with area cities on things like flood control projects and the experience is a valuable asset in securing grant funds to help communities achieve their goals.

He also said his experience working with city governments would give him insights in Moorhead's search for a new city manager.

"I've seen what works and what doesn't in city government at the staff level," Paulsen said.

Paulsen said he backs the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project, adding that he has been closely involved in flood-control issues in the Red River Valley for years and based on that experience he's convinced the current plan is the only viable option "and needs to be done."

Kammerer said he believes the project is needed, but he criticized how the current plan was arrived at, stating that Minnesota should have been more involved in its development.

"The plan was done without full Minnesota participation," he said.