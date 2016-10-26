Mysterious window sticker causes lockdown at Moorhead's St. Joseph's School
MOORHEAD — What appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby vehicle caused St. Joseph's School to go into lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, according to the Police Department.
Lt. Tory Jacobson said a child saw it and worried it might be a fresh bullet hole. He said the school went into lockdown as a precaution.
Police investigated, and discovered a sticker in the vehicle's windshield that made it look like a bullet hole, he said.
St. Joseph's School, which is part of St. Joseph's Parish and St. Francis de Sales Parish, teaches students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.