    Mysterious window sticker causes lockdown at Moorhead's St. Joseph's School

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 2:00 p.m.

    MOORHEAD — What appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby vehicle caused St. Joseph's School to go into lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, according to the Police Department.

    Lt. Tory Jacobson said a child saw it and worried it might be a fresh bullet hole. He said the school went into lockdown as a precaution.

    Police investigated, and discovered a sticker in the vehicle's windshield that made it look like a bullet hole, he said.

    St. Joseph's School, which is part of St. Joseph's Parish and St. Francis de Sales Parish, teaches students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

