Lt. Tory Jacobson said a child saw it and worried it might be a fresh bullet hole. He said the school went into lockdown as a precaution.

Police investigated, and discovered a sticker in the vehicle's windshield that made it look like a bullet hole, he said.

St. Joseph's School, which is part of St. Joseph's Parish and St. Francis de Sales Parish, teaches students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.