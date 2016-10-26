Search
    Boys who died in Aberdeen fire were 4 and 5 years old; father escaped

    By Barry Amundson Today at 2:53 p.m.
    ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The identities of the two children who died in a fire just before sunrise on Tuesday just outside of Aberdeen in a mobile home have been released.

    Brown County Coroner  Mike Carlsen said brothers Chesney Hoffman 5, and Brendan Hoffman, 4, died in the fire in the Country Village mobile home community.

    Both were inside the mobile home, which was destroyed, with their father, Austin Hoffman, 27, who was taken to a local hospital and treated and released for smoke inhalation.

    Carlsen said he was conducting autopsies on the brothers to determine the cause of death.

    The cause of the fire was being investigated by state fire marshals, said Carlsen.

