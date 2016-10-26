Brown County Coroner Mike Carlsen said brothers Chesney Hoffman 5, and Brendan Hoffman, 4, died in the fire in the Country Village mobile home community.

Both were inside the mobile home, which was destroyed, with their father, Austin Hoffman, 27, who was taken to a local hospital and treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Carlsen said he was conducting autopsies on the brothers to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by state fire marshals, said Carlsen.