"Full production has resumed on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'" an E! spokesperson told Variety on Wednesday, Oct, 26, confirming that Kardashian-West is indeed now shooting with the rest of her family.

Production on the reality show was shut down earlier this month, right after Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel. At the time, E! said, "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now."

This past Sunday, "KUWTK" returned with the second half of Season 12, which was shot prior to the Paris incident.

There's still no word on whether cameras for the reality show were rolling in Paris, leading up to the robbery, but the famous family typically does document high-profile vacations, such as Paris Fashion Week, for the series. When asked today by Variety if the robbery will be part of the Season 13 storyline, E! declined to comment.

Ever since the robbery, Kardashian West has kept a very low profile. She surfaced on Tuesday for the first time since returning to L.A., immediately after the traumatic incident overseas, which is currently under investigation. She has also remained off social media since Oct. 2—the day of the heist.

A premiere date for Season 13 has not been set yet.