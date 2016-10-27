ND agency offers behavioral health assessments in Fargo

North Dakota regional centers in Jamestown, Minot and Williston already offer the service.

The Southeast Human Service Center serves a six-county region that includes Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill. Residents of these counties can go to the center at 2624 9th Ave. S. for unscheduled assessments from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

A triage specialist will meet with individuals to assess their situations. Depending on individual needs, there may be a wait time before a clinician can see a person.

If they prefer, residents can schedule an assessment at the center by calling (701) 298-4500, toll-free (888) 342-4900, or ND Relay TTY at (800) 366-6888 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.