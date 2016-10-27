ND agency offers behavioral health assessments in Fargo
FARGO — The Southeast Human Service Center in Fargo has become the fourth regional human service center to offer mental health and substance use assessments on designated days without appointments.
North Dakota regional centers in Jamestown, Minot and Williston already offer the service.
The Southeast Human Service Center serves a six-county region that includes Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill. Residents of these counties can go to the center at 2624 9th Ave. S. for unscheduled assessments from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
A triage specialist will meet with individuals to assess their situations. Depending on individual needs, there may be a wait time before a clinician can see a person.
If they prefer, residents can schedule an assessment at the center by calling (701) 298-4500, toll-free (888) 342-4900, or ND Relay TTY at (800) 366-6888 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.