    Now hear this: Apple says AirPod shipments to be delayed

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:08 p.m.
    Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, discusses the pricing for the AirPods during an Apple media event in San Francisco, Sept. 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
    Apple said on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that its wireless AirPod headphones, which were suppose to hit the market this month, will be delayed.

    The company did not specify the reason for the delay.

    "We don't believe in shipping a product before it's ready, and we need a little more time before AirPod are ready for our customers," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said in an email to Reuters.

    Apple unveiled the AirPod at the launch of the latest iPhone last month. The new iPhones come without the analog headphone jack.

    The AirPod plugs into the same port as the recharging cord, making it incompatible with most wired headphones without an adaptor. Apple includes the adapter.

