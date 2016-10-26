A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and conducted from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24 found that 41 percent of Republicans expected Clinton to win the Nov. 8 election, versus 40 percent who picked Trump.

That reflected a sharp decline in confidence from last month, when 58 percent of Republicans said they thought their party's nominee would win, versus 23 percent who expected Clinton to prevail.

Among Trump's supporters, 49 percent in the latest poll said they believed Trump would win, down from 67 percent who felt that way at the beginning of the month.

"There's still hope, I guess. I just don't have a great deal of faith in a good portion of the American public," said Bert Horsley, 38, of Belgrade, Mont., who said he planned to vote for Trump even though he believed Clinton would win.

Horsley said he felt the country was leaning increasingly socialist and that voters were more inclined to focus on Trump's problems than on issues facing Clinton, including allegations she mishandled classified emails while secretary of state.

"The nation's willing to overlook certain things in some people and not in others," he said.

Despite the growing pessimism, Trump, who trails Clinton in national opinion polls, still enjoys overwhelming support from members of his party. Some 79 percent of likely Republican voters said they would vote for him. Many said their support was rooted in an expectation he would promote a conservative agenda in Congress and appoint conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Democrats appear to be strongly anticipating a Clinton presidency. Some 83 percent of Democrats said in the poll they thought she would win, while only 8 percent predicted Trump would become president. Among Clinton's supporters, 92 percent expected her to win, up from 83 percent a month earlier.