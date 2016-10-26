Searchers looking for missing canoeist on Leech Lake

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake in the Sugar Point area at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Search efforts began immediately for the 66-year-old man from Federal Dam, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said in a release. Several agencies are helping in the search, including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers, the Leech Lake Area Dive Team and the Minnesota State Patrol.