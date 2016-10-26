One shows how the city would look with sandbagging in place and one shows how it would look if the sandbags are breached.

It's not just along the Red River, but also inland, she said. Concordia College and Minnesota State University Moorhead would be affected, as would the area between them where she happens to live, she said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has denied a permit application for a dam that's part of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion and Williams' task, as a member of the Diversion Authority, was to help avoid a deadlock. With her were City Engineer Bob Zimmerman, Rep. Ben Lien, DFL-Moorhead, Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, and lobbyists for the Diversion Authority.

Dayton was joined by his staff and DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr.

"It was worthwhile to go down, but it's clear we still have some work to do," Williams said Wednesday Oct. 26.

The governor said in a statement that he had a "very cordial and constructive meeting" with Lien, Eken, city leaders and the DNR. He said he thanked the two lawmakers for "their leadership in starting this constructive conversation."

The Diversion Authority has until Wednesday, Nov. 2, to decide whether to appeal the DNR's decision.

Moorhead City Attorney John Shockley, who's also an attorney for the Diversion Authority, said his understanding is the decision was on the "permitability" of the dam — meaning can it actually get a permit — rather than the permit itself since no dam design has been submitted.

Focus on Minnesota

The DNR announced on Oct. 3 that it would deny the permit in part because it believes new dikes and emergency measures, such as sandbagging, are good enough, to the dismay of many local officials who have experienced desperate flood fights in the recent past. In a statement released the same day, Dayton said he supports the decision because the dam would flood a larger area in Minnesota than in North Dakota, but protect a smaller area.

For Williams, that small area includes 820 Moorhead homes, which she said might not seem like much compared to the thousands of homes at risk in Fargo, but "820 homes is a considerable amount of homes really."

"It's important to talk in terms of how it affects Minnesota land because that's his purview," she said.

Williams also suggested the DNR and Diversion Authority staff create a working group that would meet monthly to clarify their differences. She said she hopes they'll find a way to "tweak" the project in a way that would satisfy the DNR.

"We could tell that we had different viewpoints on certain things that weren't going to be resolved in this short little meeting," she said. "But the governor was very much up for continuing conversation about it, continuing to talk."

She said she didn't get an immediate response to her work-group proposal, but expected the DNR would need time to decide.

Council divided

Moorhead city leaders back some form of permanent flood protection, but support for the diversion project is mixed. The City Council on Monday, Oct. 24, voted 8-0 to approve a resolution in support of "permanent flood protection" by working with the Diversion Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It also said that "emergency measures, including sandbagging, are an insufficient means to continue fighting spring and summer flood events and are not a workable solution for residents in the long term."

But other than the name of the Diversion Authority, it didn't mention support for the diversion.

Council member Heidi Durand said she and council members Mari Daley and Chuck Hendrickson asked that references to the diversion be replaced with "permanent flood protection" because they supported the latter but not the former. She has long opposed the diversion because it shifts the impact from the city to property owners who wouldn't now get flooded.

However, the only project the corps and the Diversion Authority is committed to is the diversion and several other commissioners expressed strong support for the project during discussion of the resolution on Oct. 11.

Council member Brenda Elmer said it's "outrageous" to expect Moorhead to rely on emergency measures. She also reminded colleagues that even if there isn't a flood anytime soon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has said it will change the flood plain map to reflect new risks and many residents will have to pay much higher rates for flood insurance.