All lanes of 13th Avenue near West Acres to reopen Friday
FARGO — All lanes on 13th Avenue South will reopen to traffic at the end of the day Friday, Oct. 28, three days ahead of schedule, according to the city.
A busy section of the corridor near West Acres Shopping Center has been under construction since April with just one lane in each direction. The city said it needed to fix aging infrastructure and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.
Though all lanes will reopen, the speed limit will remain at 25 mph for the next few weeks while workers put the final touches on the project, which stretches between 45th and 38th streets.