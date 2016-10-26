As alarms sounded in the hallways, resident Rosiland Heath was among the volunteers who knocked on apartment doors and hollered "Fire drill!"

"I love it," said Heath, 59. "We're helping, and it might be how to save a life."

Like other apartment buildings in Fargo, the High Rise at 101 2nd St. S. is not required to hold fire drills, though the fire department recommends drilling four times a year and having an evacuation plan, said city Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

Kavitha Gundala of the Fargo Housing & Redevelopment Authority said the High Rise, built in 1970, had its first fire drill on Wednesday because October is Fire Prevention Month and because there's recently been a string of fire calls involving unattended cooking.

"We want to educate our residents," Gundala said in an email.

In December 2013, a small fire in a 15th floor apartment set off the sprinkler system, which doused the flames and caused $125,000 in water damage to about 20 apartments, as well as hallways and common areas. No one was hurt.

"A big thing that makes that building safer there is that sprinkler system," Erickson said. "It's put out numerous fires."

At a height of 199 feet, the High Rise is Fargo's largest public housing facility and the city's second-tallest building, after the 207-foot-tall Radisson Hotel. The housing authority has said it intends to eventually sell the aging building and relocate the roughly 240 tenants, many of whom are elderly or disabled.

Pedro Hernandez, a 65-year-old resident, said he has rheumatoid arthritis and takes the elevator whenever he can. He said he rode down in the elevator Wednesday and came outside a few minutes ahead of the 2 p.m. drill.

"They say you got to use the steps, but there's a lot of people that can't use the steps," he said.

Brenda Sando, vice president of the High Rise's resident council, said she considered the drill a success. She said more than 40 tenants participated at a time when many others were at work.

"There's some that are handicapped that got down the stairwells," she said. "I'm so proud of everybody."

Erickson said elderly and disabled people who live on high floors and aren't able to navigate stairs have limited options during a fire. "Maybe you shelter in place in your apartment or maybe you try to get to the stairwell," he said.