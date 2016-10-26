Trump is big winner in Park Christian mock election

Ryan Kerr was first in line for the 104 students who cast their ballots.

"It's important for us to think critically" about the issues in the election, sophomore Kerr said. "This is going to be us in a couple of years."

Kerr said he voted for Trump because the candidate is pro-life and the 15-year-old worries about who will fill the empty seat on the Supreme Court bench, as well as another two or three justices the next president could appoint.

Also on the Trump train were junior Jen Fuchs and sophomore Christopher Stone.

"I think it's really cool," Fuchs, 16, said. She said she liked the celebrity billionaire's stances on abortion and taxes.

"I think voting is very important," Stone said. "If you don't, you can't complain."

The 15-year-old said voting for anyone else would be like voting for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I can't support Hillary Clinton. I'm really fearful for what Hillary Clinton's policies are," Stone said.

Sophomore Casey Kremke said this is a hold-your-nose election.

"I'm glad I don't have to vote this year. None of the parties are what I want," the 15-year-old said, declining to share who she supported at the ballot box.

Social studies teacher Jeremy Nelson, who organized the Park Christian event, said the Trump and Mike Pence ticket pulled in 70 votes, or 67 percent.

Clinton and Tim Kaine garnered 12 votes, or 11.5 percent.

The Independence Party's Evan McMullin and running mate Nathan Johnson received seven votes, or 6.7 percent.

Libertarians Gary Johnson and William Weld picked up four votes, or 3.8 percent.

The Constitution Party's Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley picked up 2 votes, or 1.9 percent. And a vote apiece went to the candidates for the Legal Marijuana Now, Green and American Delta parties. There were six write-in votes

"I'm not too surprised at how first place went, given the more conservative nature of the school," Nelson said. He said the exercise is important for the students.

"They have at the very least an opportunity to become aware, to open them up to new ideas, to give them a taste of citizen participation," he said.

Vice Principal Michael Levang checked in the students and handed them their ballots.

"I'm excited about it," Levang said. "For them to be part of this ... is kind of a training ground for adulthood."

Park Christian is one of 282 high schools in Minnesota participating in the mock election, which is sponsored by the secretary of state's office.