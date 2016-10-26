The Minnesota State Patrol and North Dakota Highway Patrol are searching for 35-year-old Ryan Mickelson. A warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Clay County Court Office for Mickelson's arrest.

A Minnesota trooper tried to stop Mickelson about 11:45 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for a seat-belt violation, according to a release from Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

Mickelson fled into Fargo in his vehicle, with speeds reaching up to 95 mph. When the trooper made contact with his vehicle using a "pursuit intervention technique" on a city street, Mickelson fled on foot, Grabow said.