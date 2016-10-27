Dilworth police ask for help in identifying shoplifting, assault suspects
DILWORTH—Dilworth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects believed to have been involved in shoplifting cases involving liquor that have occurred in Dilworth and the surrounding area.
The two are also suspected in an assault that happened at the Dilworth Wal-Mart Saturday evening, Oct. 22.
In the Saturday incident, the two male suspects were seen getting into a silver/gray Toyota with Minnesota license plates 712 HWE.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Dilworth police at (218) 287-2666.