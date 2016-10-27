Search
    Dilworth police ask for help in identifying shoplifting, assault suspects

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:05 a.m.
    Dilworth police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of being involved in a number of shoplifting incidents in the area as well as an assault at the Dilworth Walmart Saturday evening, Oct. 22. The suspects are seen here in a video taken at an area store. Special to The Forum.

    DILWORTH—Dilworth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects believed to have been involved in shoplifting cases involving liquor that have occurred in Dilworth and the surrounding area.

    The two are also suspected in an assault that happened at the Dilworth Wal-Mart Saturday evening, Oct. 22.

    In the Saturday incident, the two male suspects were seen getting into a silver/gray Toyota with Minnesota license plates 712 HWE.

    Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Dilworth police at (218) 287-2666.

