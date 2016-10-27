High-risk sex offender living in north Fargo

George was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee, according to a posting on the Police Department's Facebook page.

George is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

George was convicted in 1992 in Ada County District Court in Idaho of a charge of rape, the Facebook post stated.

He was at a house party and asked a woman he had just met for a ride home. On the way, he told her he had no place to stay, the post stated.

The woman felt sorry for him and agreed to let George sleep on her couch. After the woman went to bed, George went into the woman's bedroom and forcibly raped her, according to information provided by Fargo police.