Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Officers move into camp to remove pipeline protesters (w/video)

    10-year-old child struck by vehicle near Grand Forks elementary school

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:44 a.m.

    GRAND FORKS - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating an accident in which a young pedestrian was struck Thursday morning, Oct. 27, by a vehicle near Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

    A 10-year-old boy was struck in the crosswalk at the intersection of 21st Street South and 11th Avenue South at 7:39 a.m., according to a news release.

    The unnamed boy was struck by a westbound truck driven by Randy Eken, 60, of Grand Forks, according to police. Eken was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

    The victim was taken to Altru Hospital to be treated for injuries, the extent of which are not being released at this time.

    Eken is an associate dean of administration and finance at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. He confirmed himself as the driver of the truck when reached by the Herald.

    "There's no indication he was driving recklessly or carelessly, though the accident remains under investigation," Lt. Bill Macki said of the incident.

    The accident remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsEducationaccidentsGrand Forks
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement