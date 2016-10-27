According to documents filed with the charge:

Police were called to the Spirit Shop about 1 a.m. on a report of a robbery.

Store employees told officers that they had confronted a man who was trying to conceal a liquor bottle in his pants. They said the man pulled a knife and threatened them with it before leaving the store.

One of the employees said he followed the suspect outside and a scuffle ensued, during which the employee said he pulled a knife of his own and slashed the car ties on the suspect's vehicle before he drove away.

Police later interviewed a suspect, identified in the court documents as Abdi M. Abdi, and Abdi admitted to trying to steal a bottle of liquor.

Abdi told authorities he pulled a knife on store employees after he was threatened.

Court documents say video footage of the incident contradicts Abdi's claim.

Abdi was arrested and on Thursday, Oct. 27, he appeared in Cass County District Court on a charge of terrorizing.

He was being held in the Cass County Jail as of late Thursday morning.